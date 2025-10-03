Women’s World Cup: Records galore as England rout South Africa by 10 wickets

England´s Tammy Beaumont (left) and Amy Jones celebrate winning their ICC Women´s Cricket World Cup 2025 match against South Africa at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on October 3, 2025. — AFP

GUWAHATI: England shattered multiple records during their dominant 10-wicket victory over South Africa in the fourth match of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 here at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Friday.

England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt’s decision to field first proved beneficial as her team’s bowling unit bowled out South Africa for just 69 runs in 20.4 overs – their third-lowest total in the format.

Their lowest in the format is 51 all out, and came against New Zealand in the 2009 edition of the global event, followed by 63 all out against Pakistan during a home series.

Lowest total by South Africa in Women’s ODIs

51 all out against New Zealand in 2009 63 all out against Pakistan in 2019 69 all out against England in 2025 75 all out against Bangladesh in 2012 77 all out against England in 2013

Chasing a modest 70-run target, England comfortably knocked the winning runs without losing a wicket and 215 balls to spare, which is now their fourth-largest margin of victory in successful chases in Women’s ODIs.

England’s largest victory in the format also came against South Africa in the 2013 edition of the mega event when they chased down a 78-run target with 243 balls to spare.

Most balls remaining in successful chases for ENG-W in ODIs

243 against South Africa in 2013 241 against West Indies in 2008 231 against India in 1982 215 against South Africa in 2025

Furthermore, it was England’s third 10-wicket victory in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, while their first-ever against South Africa in the WODIs.