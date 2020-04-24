Be Babar Azam or Virat Kohli, not slogger: Mohammad Yousuf tells Haider Ali

Photo: AFP

Former cricketer Mohammad Yousaf has advised up and coming batsman Haider Ali to not become just another slogger and instead adopt the approach of "proper batsmen" such as Babar Azam and Virat Kohli.

Yousaf, in a video on YouTube, advised the 19-year-old to work on his batting technique and reminded him that aiming for big shots isn't always ideal.

"Haider plays too many shots and needs better selection. If he wants to improve his overall game then he needs to work on his technique," said Yousaf.

"It is easy to slog as anyone can slog. You are either successful or miss out when you are trying to smash every ball out of the park."

Furthermore, the batting great urged Haider to replicate India skipper Kohli as well as national T20I captain Azam in order to take his batting to the next level.

"Haider needs to follow the likes of Kohli and Azam. Look where Azam has reached in three years of international cricket. He is not a slogger but a proper player. His strike rate is above 130 and his average is 50, which is why he is the number one T20 player and top five in ODIs and Tests,” he said,

"When your technique is solid and your basics are correct, then you can perform in any format," he added.

