Ton-up Rahul, Jurel, Jadeja give India massive lead against West Indies

India's Dhruv Jurel (left) celebrates scoring a century as teammate Ravindra Jadeja applauds on the second day of their first Test against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 3, 2025. — AFP

AHMEDABAD: KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel and Ravindra Jadeja scored anchoring centuries to power India to a massive 286-run lead over West Indies on the second day of the opening Test here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday.

At the stumps on day two, the home side were 448/5 in 128 overs in response to West Indies’ first innings total of 162 all out.

Earlier in the day, India resumed their response from 121/2 through Rahul and captain Shubman Gill and went on to add 327 more to their overnight score for the loss of just three wickets.

The overnight pair of Rahul and Gill stretched their partnership for the third wicket to 98 runs before the latter was dismissed by his West Indies counterpart Roston Chase soon after he amassed his seventh half-century.

Gill scored 50 off 100 deliveries with the help of five boundaries.

Rahul, on the other hand, was involved in a brief 30-run partnership with wicketkeeper batter Jurel until eventually falling victim to Jomel Warrican after smashing his 10th century. He scored 100 off 197 deliveries, laced with 12 boundaries.

With the scoreboard reading 218/4 following the dismissals of Rahul and Gill in quick succession, Jurel and experienced all-rounder Jadeja reinstated India in a dominant position by registering a monumental 206-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Debutant Khary Pierre ultimately broke the marathon stand in the dying minutes of the second day by getting Jurel caught behind to claim his maiden Test wicket.

Jurel remained the top-scorer for India with 125 off 210 deliveries, studded with 15 fours and three sixes.

Jadeja, on the other hand, remained firm and brought up his sixth Test century during his unbeaten 24-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Washington Sundar.

At the end of the second day’s play, Jadeja was unbeaten on 104 off 176 deliveries, comprising five sixes and six fours, while Sundar had made nine not out from 13 balls. The duo will resume India’s first innings on the third day as the home side look to extend their lead.

For West Indies, Chase has picked up two wickets, while Pierre, Jayden Seales and Warrican have taken one apiece.