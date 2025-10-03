Newcastle boss Howe confirms Tino Livramento exit for eight weeks

Newcastle United's Tino Livramento(left) in action with FC Barcelona's Fermin Lopez on September 18, 2025. — Reuters

Newcastle United’s manager, Eddie Howe, confirmed on Friday that full-back Tino Livramento will be sidelined for eight weeks after suffering knee ligament damage following their 2-1 loss to Arsenal.



After an unsteady landing during the match, the 22-year-old was taken away on a stretcher, but according to Howe, the diagnosis was more encouraging than first thought.

Ahead of Sunday's home game against Nottingham Forest, Howe said that Livramento went to specialists and they have confirmed that he will take eight weeks to recover from the injury.

"He went to see a specialist a couple of days ago as the scan initially looked better than we thought it was," Howe said.

"He has confirmed it is looking like an eight-week injury, which is a blow given our schedule, but it is looking better than what we initially feared," Howe added.

During Livramento's absence, veteran defender Kieran Trippier, 35, will fill in, and Howe has complete faith in the leadership and expertise of the England international.

Howe added that Livramento’s absence will be a big loss, but cited that they have added Trippier, who has great experience.

"Losing Tino is a big blow for us with his athleticism and quality, but I have spoken many times about the role Kieran plays and his experience and quality he brings to the squad," Howe added.

It is pertinent to mention that striker Yoane Wissa is also expected to return after recovery in November.

Newcastle, currently 15th in the Premier League with just one win in six games, is still finding its rhythm, according to Howe.