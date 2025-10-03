Antony opens up on Manchester United exit

Brazil's Antony in action against Cameroon in FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on December 2, 2022. — Reuters

Former Manchester United star Antony expressed on Friday that he was treated with ‘lack of respect’ at the end of his time with the Red Devils.



The 25-year-old Brazilian international left United and joined Spanish side Real Betis, where he had initially played on loan in the second half of last season.

Antony was not part of the team for the club's preseason tour and was made to train apart from teammates by Ruben Amorim between rejoining Betis and returning to United.

Antony told in an interview that he does not want to cause any controversy by taking any specific name, but clearly mentioned that there was ‘lack of respect’ and ‘rudeness’ as well.

"Look, I'm not the kind of guy who gets involved in controversies, who names people, in fact, I won't mention anyone's name here," Antony said.

"But I think there was a bit of a lack of respect there, even a bit of rudeness too, with no one giving you a good morning, a good afternoon.”

He further answered regarding his time at Manchester and mentioned that he is a responsible person, and believes that off-field matters affected him badly.

"I am a man who accepts my responsibilities,” he said.

"I think off-field matters affected me a lot, in my performance. I know my potential, I know my qualities, I didn't play in a World Cup for nothing, I didn't return to the national team for nothing.”