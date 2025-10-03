Women’s World Cup: England hand South Africa 10-wicket defeat in campaign opener

England's Linsey Smith (centre) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on October 3, 2025. — ICC

GUWAHATI: Four-time champions England kickstarted their ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 campaign with a crushing 10-wicket victory over South Africa here at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Friday.

England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt’s decision to field first bore fruit as her team’s bowling unit skittled South Africa for a paltry 69 in 20.4 overs.

Linsey Smith led England’s dominance with the ball, taking three wickets for just seven runs in four overs. She was adequately supported by Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone and Sciver-Brunt, who took two each, while Lauren Bell chipped in with one.

For South Africa, wicketkeeper batter Sinalo Jofta offered some resistance with a 22-ball 36, while the rest failed to amass double figures against a spin-packed England bowling attack.

In response, England made the light work of the 70-run target, achieving the landmark in just 14.1 overs without losing a wicket.

Amy Jones dominated the match-winning opening stand, top-scoring with an unbeaten 40 off 50 deliveries, studded with six boundaries, while Tammy Beaumont contributed with 21 not out from 35 balls.

The resounding victory with 215 balls to spare, put England at the top of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup standings as it gave them a massive net run rate of 3.773 besides the two points.

South Africa, on the other hand, succumbed to the bottom due to an inferior net run rate to the other three teams – Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Pakistan – that lost their opening matches.

For the unversed, England’s next fixture is scheduled against Bangladesh on October 7, while South Africa take on New Zealand in their second game on Monday.