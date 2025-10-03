Max Verstappen says he is not worried about results

Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates on the podium after winning the Azerbaijan Grand Prix at Baku City Circuit in Baku on September 21, 2025. — Reuters

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen is not worried about the title race despite cutting Oscar Piastri's lead to 69 after winning back-to-back races, saying, ‘I'm just not too stressed about anything.’

The task of winning the championship looks difficult at the moment for the Dutch driver, considering the dominant performance of the McLaren throughout the season; however, Verstappen has sparked the discussion after back-to-back wins at Monza and Azerbaijan.

Red Bull has not been on top this season as McLaren dominated the grid throughout the 2025-26 campaign. They have really good chances of clinching the Constructors’ championship in Singapore; however, for the Driver’s title, there is still some work required.

Verstappen has returned to title contention after the previous two results, but the Singapore track has not been favourable for Red Bull, looking at the past results.

Reflecting on his chances in the ongoing season, Verstappen said that the gap between him and Piastri is ‘a lot’ for the title race with seven shots remaining.

"Sixty-nine points is still a lot, especially if you look at how the season has gone so far," Verstappen told the media in Singapore.

"McLaren has been incredibly dominant, that doesn't suddenly change."

He further added that some tracks will favour them, some would not, maybe Singapore could be worse for Red Bull, but he is not worried about the results.

"Some tracks naturally will be a bit better for us, some probably a bit worse, maybe this one a bit worse. If we win it, we win it, great. If we don't, we don't," he added.

"Life goes on. I don't know, I'm just not too stressed about anything."