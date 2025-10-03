Bayern, Frankfurt set for early Bundesliga showdown

Bayern Munich's Harry Kane celebrates with Michael Olise after scoring their fifth goal against Hamburger SV at Allianz Arena in Munich on September 13, 2025. — Reuters

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund to face key tests on Saturday, as Bayern travel to Eintracht Frankfurt and Dortmund host RB Leipzig in contests that could shape the early title race.

Bayern arrive in blistering form, winning nine from nine across competitions. Harry Kane has been the standout player for them, becoming the fastest player to hit 100 goals for a club in Europe’s top five leagues and continuing his scoring streak.

Frankfurt has caused Bayern trouble in recent years and will aim to capitalise on home advantage.

Frankfurt coach Dino Toppmoller admitted the midweek 5-1 defeat to Atletico Madrid was a reality check, but insisted his team has gained valuable experience, from which we learned a lot.

"We're not blind; we know we need to do better. We'll take a lot from the game, it was an important experience," Dino said.

Frankfurt’s captain Robin Koch agreed with his coach’s comments, emphasising the importance of teamwork against Bayern’s firepower.

"We have to defend as a team against Bayern, give them little space and win our challenges," Robin reminded.

Meanwhile, Dortmund's confidence is high following a convincing 4-1 victory over Athletic Bilbao. Manager Niko Kovac credited his team's unbeaten streak to discipline and belief.

"We're confident in our own abilities and we have managed to organise the games in such a way that we consistently perform well," Kovac concluded.