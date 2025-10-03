Liverpool’s Alisson Becker to miss several weeks with hamstring injury

Liverpool's Alisson Becker against Galatasaray in UEFA Champions League on September 30, 2025. — Reuters

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker will be sidelined for several weeks following a hamstring injury sustained during Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat to Galatasaray, head coach Arne Slot confirmed on Friday.



The injury occurred when Alisson raced back to make a stop against Napoli’s Victor Osimhen. He eventually went off the field in the 56th minute.

As a result, Alisson will miss Saturday’s Premier League trip to Chelsea. Giorgi Mamardashvili, the Georgian international who joined Liverpool in the summer of 2024 and spent last season on loan at Valencia, is expected to step in as goalkeeper during Alisson’s absence.

Slot also provided updates on winger Federico Chiesa and striker Hugo Ekitike. Both players could feature against Chelsea, despite being forced off in the Galatasaray match.

Chiesa missed the trip to Istanbul due to a minor injury sustained during last weekend’s loss to Crystal Palace, while Ekitike was called up to France coach Didier Deschamps’ squad.

Speaking at Friday’s press conference, Slot clarified that Alisson will not travel with Brazil’s national team for upcoming fixtures.

“Alisson is not part of the squad tomorrow, and he won’t travel to Brazil for the national team,” Slot said. “Hugo is going to train again today, let’s see where he is. The same can be said for Federico.”

Despite consecutive losses, only the second such streak in Slot’s tenure, Liverpool remains top of the Premier League, holding a two-point lead.

Arsenal could close the gap depending on Saturday’s results. Slot highlighted the team’s fighting spirit and stressed the importance of improving beyond relying on luck and set-pieces.