Australia secure Chappell-Hadlee trophy as second T20I abandoned due to rain

The Bay Oval pitch was under covers due to persistent rain, which halted the second T20I between New Zealand and Australia at Mount Maunganui on October 3, 2025. – AFP

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: Persistent rain limited play to just 13 balls in the second T20I between Australia and New Zealand, resulting in the match being abandoned.

Australia retained the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy, with one game remaining in the three-match series, scheduled for Saturday.

Rain plagued the day, finally easing after the scheduled 7:15 pm start. This allowed the toss to take place at 7:45 pm, with both teams preparing for an 18-over-a-side contest starting at 8:15 pm.

New Zealand made three changes, bringing back Ben Sears from injury, celebrating Ish Sodhi becoming the country’s most-capped men’s T20I player, and calling in Jimmy Neesham to replace Kyle Jamieson, Zak Foulkes and Bevon Jacobs.

Michael Bracewell sent Australia in to bat first, with only one change in the lineup—Sean Abbott replacing the rested Ben Dwarshuis.

However, rain returned before the scheduled start, delaying play until 8:47 pm. After a 43-minute delay to dry the ground, the teams managed just a nine-over-a-side game.

Australia faced difficulties on the moist pitch, scoring 16 for 1 in the incomplete powerplay.

Travis Head was the only wicket to fall, edging Jacob Duffy to Devon Conway at backward point, as Matt Henry and Duffy bowled with tight lines. The rain eventually returned and prevented further play.

For the unversed, the Kangaroos lead the three-match T20I series 1-0 after thrashing the hosts in the series opener, thanks to a match-winning knock by skipper Mitchell Marsh.

Batting first, the hosts posted 181-6, highlighted by an unbeaten century from Tim Robinson, who scored 106 off 66 deliveries, including six fours and five sixes.

Daryl Mitchell and Bevon Jacobs also played crucial innings, with Mitchell scoring 34 off 23 balls, including three boundaries and a six, while Jacobs contributed 20 off 21, which included a boundary.

Australia chased down the total after losing four wickets in 16.3 overs, thanks to an exceptional 43-ball 85 from Marsh, featuring nine fours and five sixes.

Opener Travis Head played a vital cameo of 31 off 18, comprising six fours, while Matthew Short and Tim David added 29 and 21 runs, respectively, to seal the win for the team.

The final match of the series is scheduled to take place at the same venue on Saturday.