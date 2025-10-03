Towhid Hridoy doubtful for second T20I against Afghanistan; here's why

Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy plays a shot during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on July 5, 2025. - AFP

SHARJAH: Bangladesh batter Towhid Hridoy may miss the second T20I against Afghanistan in the ongoing three-match series after falling ill with a fever, which also kept him out of the series opener.

A team official confirmed that Hridoy’s availability would be decided after the team reaches the ground.

“Not sure about the game. He is on antibiotics and still unwell, though better than two days ago or yesterday,” the official said on Friday.

“We will make a call after reaching the ground. He is being monitored by our physio in consultation with Debashish (BCB’s medical head),” he added.

Bangladesh’s physician Debashish Chowdhury echoed the sentiment, adding, “He is better than before, but even if the fever is gone, players can still feel weak. If that’s the case, he might not play the second game.”

The second T20I is scheduled to be played at Sharjah on September 3.

In the series opener, Bangladesh defeated Afghanistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium thanks to match-winning half-centuries from Tanzid Hasan and Parvez Hossain Emon.

Batting first, Afghanistan were restricted to 151-9 in their 20 overs, with no batter crossing the 50-run mark.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz top-scored with 40 off 31 balls, including two fours and three sixes, while veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi added 38 off 25 deliveries, featuring one boundary and four sixes.

Azmatullah Omarzai contributed 18, opener Ibrahim Zadran made 15, and skipper Rashid Khan remained unbeaten on 17, hitting a four and a six.

Chasing 152, Bangladesh got off to a flying start as openers Tanzid and Parvez put on a 100-run partnership. Tanzid struck 51 off 37 balls, while Parvez smashed 54 off 37 deliveries.

Bangladesh then suffered a mini-collapse as Saif Hassan, Shamim Hossain, and Tanzim Hasan Sakib fell for ducks, with skipper Jaker Ali scoring only six.

However, Nurul Hasan (23 off 13) and Rishad Hossain (14 off 9) guided Bangladesh to a thrilling victory.

For Afghanistan, Rashid Khan was the standout bowler, taking 4/18 in four overs, while Noor Ahmad and Fareed Ahmad claimed one wicket each.