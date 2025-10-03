Michael Busch’s Heroics Propel Cubs Past Padres into NLDS

Chicago Cubs first baseman Michael Busch and third baseman Matt Shaw celebrate defeating the San Diego Padres during game three of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Wrigley Field on Oct 2, 2025. — Reuters

CHICAGO: Michael Busch capped a stellar three-hit performance with a solo home run, lifting the Chicago Cubs to a 3-1 victory over the San Diego Padres in their National League wild-card series decider at Wrigley Field on Thursday.



The Cubs struck early with a two-run second inning, highlighted by Pete Crow-Armstrong’s RBI single and a bases-loaded walk drawn by Dansby Swanson. Chicago piled up 13 hits in total, bouncing back strongly from Wednesday’s 3-0 loss.

Busch extended the Cubs’ lead with a towering blast off Padres closer Robert Suarez in the seventh inning, giving Chicago vital insurance.

Swanson, who excelled both offensively and defensively, reflected on the team’s performance with pride.

“Takes me back to my childhood,” Swanson said. “I love this game, I love to compete. I love my teammates. It’s an incredible group of men and I couldn’t be more proud to be here.”

On the mound, Jameson Taillon set the tone with four scoreless innings before handing the ball to the bullpen.

Daniel Palencia picked up his second win of the series, while Andrew Kittredge earned the save despite pitching for the third straight day. Brad Keller allowed a solo homer to rookie Jackson Merrill in the ninth but steadied himself before Kittredge closed out the win.

For San Diego, veteran Yu Darvish struggled, surrendering two runs in just 1 2/3 innings. Padres manager Mike Shildt lamented missed opportunities and voiced frustration over a critical called strike against Xander Bogaerts.

With the victory, the Cubs advanced to the National League Division Series, where they will face the top-seeded Milwaukee Brewers starting Saturday in Milwaukee.