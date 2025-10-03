FIFA unveils ‘Trionda’ official ball for 2026 World Cup

The 2026 FIFA Men´s World Cup match ball named Trionda is pictured during its unveiling in New York on October 2, 2025. — AFP

NEW YORK: FIFA has unveiled the official match ball for the 2026 World Cup, combining advanced technology with design elements celebrating the three host nations — the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The ball, named Trionda, was designed by German manufacturer Adidas, which has supplied official World Cup balls since 1970.

"I am delighted and proud to present the Trionda," FIFA president Gianni Infantino said during the launch event in New York on Thursday.

The first World Cup to be co-hosted by three countries and expanded to 48 teams inspired both the name and design of the ball.

It features red, blue and green colors, with symbolic elements from each host nation: maple leaves representing Canada, an eagle for Mexico, and stars symbolising the United States. A triangular motif also highlights the unity of the three countries.

In addition to its design, the ball incorporates state-of-the-art technology. Deep seams aim to provide optimal in-flight stability, while embossed icons enhance grip in wet or humid conditions.

A motion sensor chip will transmit data on ball movement to the video assistant referee (VAR) system, enhancing match analysis and decision-making.

The unveiling comes as preparations intensify for the tournament, which runs from June 11 to July 19, 2026. FIFA has already launched its phased online ticket sales, with more than 4.5 million fans from 216 countries and territories entering the presale draw.

For the unversed, the official tournament draw is scheduled to take place in Washington on December 5.