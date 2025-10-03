Spin-friendly pitches prepared ahead of South Africa Tests

Pakistan's Sajid Khan (L) and Noman Ali attend a practice session ahead of their first Test cricket match against West Indies, at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on January 16, 2025. - AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan have prepared spin-friendly pitches to challenge South Africa in the upcoming two-match Test series, beginning on October 12 in Lahore.

According to sources, conditions have been designed to favor spinners, with the touring Proteas expected to face a stern test of their batting technique.

Players in the national squad are currently participating in practice matches on similar surfaces at the Gaddafi Stadium to adapt ahead of the opening Test.

After two days of net sessions, the squad began a two-day practice match on Thursday to simulate match scenarios. The training camp, which started last week, will continue until October 8.

The series not only marks the beginning of Pakistan’s ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 campaign but also sees South Africa returning for their first red-ball assignment in the country since January 2021, when they lost 2-0 to the hosts.

On September 30, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced its squad, which features three uncapped players — pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, wicketkeeper-batter Rohail Nazir, and left-arm spinner Faisal Akram.

The first Test will be played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium from October 12 to 16, while the second Test is scheduled for the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from October 20 to 24.

Following the Test series, both sides will play a three-match T20I series from October 28 to November 1 in Rawalpindi and Lahore, before concluding the tour with a three-match ODI series in Faisalabad from November 4 to 8.

Pakistan squad: Shan Masood (captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Asif Afridi, Babar Azam, Faisal Akram, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Noman Ali, Rohail Nazir (wicket-keeper), Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

South Africa squad: Aiden Markram (c), David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj (second Test only), Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen and Kyle Verreynne.