Postecoglou faces fan backlash after Forest’s Europa League defeat

Nottingham Forest manager Ange Postecoglou looks dejected after the match on October 2, 2025. — Reuters

NOTTINGHAM: Nottingham Forest manager Ange Postecoglou came under heavy criticism from fans following a 3-2 Europa League defeat against Danish side Midtjylland at the City Ground on Thursday.



The Australian, who replaced Nuno Espirito Santo last month, has endured a difficult start to life at Forest, failing to secure a win in his first six matches.

He is the first permanent Forest manager in over a century to suffer such a run at the beginning of his tenure.

During Thursday’s match, frustrated home supporters voiced their anger with chants of “You’re getting sacked in the morning,” a reaction Postecoglou admitted did not surprise him.

“They are allowed to have an opinion on it. I heard their opinion,” Postecoglou told reporters after the game. “Nothing surprises me in football. It’s the climate we’re in. It seems that’s the way things are going.”

Despite the criticism, the 59-year-old remains defiant, stressing his commitment to turning the club’s fortunes around.

“My responsibility is to make sure we get some wins for this football club and progress it. I would prefer if people were optimistic in their outlook of what I’m doing. I can only change that by winning games of football,” he added.

Forest currently sit 17th in the Premier League table with just five points from six matches. Their October fixtures present a stern challenge, with clashes against Chelsea, Bournemouth, and Newcastle United looming.

While acknowledging the tense atmosphere surrounding the club, Postecoglou insists his focus remains on long-term progress rather than immediate pressure.