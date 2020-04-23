I admit I have not reached my true potential: Asad Shafiq

Test cricketer Asad Shafiq has admitted that he has underachieved in his career and failed to reach the level he should have because of his ability.

In a candid interview, Shafiq, one of the more technically sound batsmen produced by Pakistan in recent years, said: "In my 10 years with the team my performances have not been up to the level my ability warranted."

"I should have played even better. I was unable to reach the level I should have, and could not pull off the plans I had," said the Karachiite batsman, who was compared with the great Sachin Tendulkar just four years ago but has a Test average of a shade under 40 - a respectable number but underwhelming for someone who has been thought of as the fulcrum of Pakistan's five-day unit.

Surprisingly, Shafiq is ready to only partially shoulder the blame for how his career panned out, saying that "I also made some mistakes," hinting that someone else is also responsible for his failures.



But it is far from over for the 34-year-old, who said that he is still hungry to fill the void he feels his career has had. "I will look a different batsman at number five. I want to raise my performances and reach important milestones."

Career disappointments aside, Shafiq, however, is not going to accept Shoaib Akhtar's notion that he is a timid batsman.

"Had I been timid, would I have been able to score a century in Australia," he said of his famous Brisbane tone. "Shoaib Akhtar had said that I am not brave but he does not know my record," he said.

