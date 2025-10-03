Tigers advance to ALDS with victory over Guardians in wild-card decider

Detroit Tigers catcher Dillon Dingler rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians during game three of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Progressive Field on Oct 2, 2025. — Reuters

CLEVELAND: Dillon Dingler’s go-ahead solo homer in the sixth inning and Wenceel Perez’s two-run single during a decisive four-run seventh powered the Detroit Tigers to a 6-3 win over the Cleveland Guardians in the American League wild-card decider at Progressive Field on Thursday.



Dingler broke a 1-1 deadlock with his first career postseason home run, a 401-foot blast off pitcher Joey Cantillo.

In the seventh, after an intentional walk to Kerry Carpenter, Perez delivered a clutch two-run single to spark a rally. Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene followed with RBI singles, stretching Detroit’s lead to 6-1.

The Guardians clawed back late after Will Vest’s fielding error in the ninth allowed two unearned runs, but relievers Kyle Finnegan and Vest combined to close out the victory.

Cleveland starter Slade Cecconi endured a rough postseason debut, lasting just 2 1/3 innings. For Detroit, Jack Flaherty steadied the rotation with 4 2/3 innings of one-run ball.

Dingler, the breakout star of the night, reflected on his big moment in front of a familiar crowd.

"It was very special, kind of closing the door on them," Dingler said. "I was a longtime Guardians fan growing up and went to games here."

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch praised his team’s composure under pressure.

"When you get to elimination games, you're on the edge of your seat and it only gets better from here," Hinch said. "We're one of the few teams still standing at the end."

With the win, the Tigers advance to face the Seattle Mariners in the best-of-five American League Division Series. The Guardians, meanwhile, dropped to 2-9 all-time in postseason elimination games.