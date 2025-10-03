Hall of Fame champion calls out Anthony Joshua for comeback fight

Anthony Joshua poses in the ring after winning his fight against Jermaine Franklin at O2 Arena in London on April 1, 2023. — Reuters

Former undefeated two-weight champion Andre Ward has called out Anthony Joshua for a comeback fight, saying he will come out of retirement for it.

Joshua, a two-time unified heavyweight champion of the world, is plotting his comeback to the ring. He has not fought since his defeat to Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium in September 2024, where he sustained injuries.

He was also recently dropped from the Ring top 10 rankings.

Joshua was planning to make a return in the summer, but his elbow injury delayed his plans.

Before the Dubois loss, ‘AJ’ was flying with knockout wins over Otto Wallin, Robert Helenius and Francis Ngannou, and is now hoping to regain the previous form.

Meanwhile, former two-weight champion Ward has said that he is ready to come out of retirement to fight Anthony Joshua.

“Bill [Haney] a good match maker. You gotta give him credit for how he move his son, seeing guys and knowing when to fight them and when not,” Ward said.

“It’s funny, I had been talking about fighting Joshua before but he is the one that put the seed back in my mind three or four weeks ago, that was in the Bay. We were talking about it and I was like, you know what, I would take that fight right now.”

Ward, 41, has won all 31 of his fights, but has not fought since beating Sergey Kovalev for a second time back in 2017. He won that bout via TKO, a year after outpointing the Russian to claim the WBA, IBF, and WBO light heavyweight titles.