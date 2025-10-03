CWI set for overhaul after string of poor results

West Indies pacers Jayden Seales (left), Alzarri Joseph (centre) and Shamar Joseph celebrate during the third Test against Australia at Kingston on July 14, 2025. – AFP

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced a series of sweeping reforms aimed at revitalising West Indies cricket, following an emergency meeting of the Cricket Strategy and Officiating Committee in August.

The meeting was convened in response to a series of disappointing performances, most notably the historic Test defeat to Australia at Sabina Park in July.

The session brought together a broad cross-section of stakeholders, including West Indies legends Brian Lara and Sir Clive Lloyd, current captains Shai Hope and Roston Chase, members of the coaching staff and team management, as well as former players Anthony Gray and Ramnaresh Sarwan.

After extensive discussions, the committee identified ten major challenges that continue to undermine the progress of West Indies cricket.

These included the declining standard of regional tournaments, shortcomings in technical, tactical and mental skills, weaknesses in the franchise system, limited specialist coaching resources, financial constraints due to a reduced ICC revenue share, and inadequate infrastructure and player development pathways.

Concerns were also raised over the lack of fitness standards and proper conditioning among players.

In the weeks following the meeting, the committee finalised a comprehensive plan that combined immediate steps with medium- to long-term objectives.

The proposals were formally presented to CWI’s Board of Directors and were approved during the board’s quarterly meeting on September 25.

As part of the immediate measures, CWI will recruit a world-class batting coach to work across all levels of the system, while a full-time sports psychologist will join the senior men’s setup.

The women’s team will also benefit from the appointment of a full-time performance coach. Work will be advanced on the establishment of a state-of-the-art High-Performance Centre at Coolidge Cricket Ground, which will feature modern training facilities, a gym, and rehabilitation infrastructure.

In addition, franchise teams will now be required to submit detailed individual player development plans and adhere to stricter accountability standards, while player fitness will be closely monitored through a newly introduced regional leaderboard.

Looking ahead, CWI has committed to the creation of a National Cricket Development Framework that unifies grassroots, school, academy, and high-performance pathways.

Plans are also in place to reform the franchise system to ensure greater accountability in player development, while alternative professional models are being explored.

Standardised academies for players aged between 11 and 18 will be introduced to create a consistent pipeline into the High-Performance Program, while the completion of the High-Performance Centre in Antigua will serve as the central hub for elite cricket development across the region.

At the same time, CWI is placing strong emphasis on financial sustainability by lobbying for a fairer share of ICC revenues and building partnerships with governments, private investors, and philanthropists.

A mentorship framework will also be developed to connect past legends with emerging talent, ensuring that future generations benefit from the experience of those who came before them.

Commenting on the reforms, CWI Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe said the measures represent decisive action to strengthen cricketing structures in the Caribbean.

“These reforms represent decisive action to strengthen our systems, raise standards, and provide the next generation of players with the tools, facilities, and mentorship they need to succeed. While challenges remain, our commitment to cricket development across the region is unwavering, and all efforts will be made to prioritise the execution of these initiatives.”

CWI has assured stakeholders and fans that regular updates will be provided as the reforms begin to take effect across the regional cricketing landscape.