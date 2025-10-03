Tanzid, Parvez fifties power Bangladesh past Afghanistan in first T20I

Bangladesh batters Tanzid Hasan and Parvez Hossain Emon pictured fist-bumping during the first T20I against Afghanistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 2, 2025. – Afghanistan Cricket Board

SHARJAH: Bangladesh defeated Afghanistan in the opening T20I of the three-match series, thanks to match-winning half-centuries from Tanzid Hasan and Parvez Hossain Emon at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Batting first, Afghanistan were restricted to 151-9 in their allotted 20 overs, with no batter managing to cross the 50-run mark.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz top-scored with 40 off 31 balls, laced with two fours and three sixes. Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi contributed a quickfire 38 off 25 deliveries, hitting one boundary and four sixes.

Azmatullah Omarzai added 18 off 18, opener Ibrahim Zadran made 15 off 10, while skipper Rashid Khan remained unbeaten on 17 off 12 with a four and a six.

For Bangladesh, Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Rishad Hossain bagged two wickets apiece in their four-over spells, while Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman chipped in with one wicket each.

In reply, the Tigers got off to a flying start as openers Tanzid and Parvez shared a 100-run partnership.

Tanzid struck 51 off 37 balls with three fours and three sixes, while Parvez hammered 54 off 37 deliveries, including four boundaries and three sixes.

However, Bangladesh suffered a mini-collapse as Saif Hassan, Shamim Hossain and Tanzim Hasan Sakib fell for ducks, while skipper Jaker Ali managed just six.

Despite the hiccup, Nurul Hasan (23 off 13; one four, two sixes) and Rishad Hossain (14 off 9; three fours) guided Bangladesh across the finish line.

For Afghanistan, Rashid Khan was the pick of the bowlers with impressive figures of 4/18 in four overs. Noor Ahmad and Fareed Ahmad claimed one wicket each.

With the victory, Bangladesh took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The second T20I will be played on Friday, followed by the series decider on Sunday.