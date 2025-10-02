‘Done deal, signed’: Conor McGregor confirms UFC White House comeback

Conor McGregor poses with his belt. — IG/TheNotoriousMMA

Conor McGregor has confirmed his UFC White House comeback, saying, ‘done deal, signed, delivered. ’

McGregor has not stepped into the Octagon since July 2021, when he suffered a defeat to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

His scheduled return at UFC 303 in 2024, set against Michael Chandler during International Fight Week, was ultimately cancelled due to a toe injury.

It looked increasingly unlikely that the Irishman would return to UFC after joining politics, as he is bidding for Ireland’s presidency.

However, after the US President Donald Trump announced a supercard at the White House, as part of the 250th anniversary of American independence, McGregor was speculated to make a comeback at the event, reportedly scheduled to take place in June 2026.

The former two-weight UFC champion recently said that he was in negotiations with the US government, and has now confirmed that he has signed a contract and the deal is done.

“It’s a done deal, signed, delivered,“ McGregor told Sean Hannity.

“It ain’t a negotiation. It’s a done deal, signed, delivered.

“McGregor will compete in the White House for America’s 250th birthday. Me and Dana are in constant communication, we’ve done incredible business together. I’m the highest-generating fighter of all time in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

“They’ve just signed a breathtaking deal with Paramount, where we go to cable TV. $7.7 billion that deal was approved for.

“I’m ready to rock, baby. Bring in the big dog, the ‘Mac G’.”

McGregor previously claimed that he has been offered $100 100million and 100 US ‘Golden Visas’ to fight at White House.