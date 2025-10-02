Pakistan captain Fatima Sana vows to ‘bounce back’ after Bangladesh thrashing

Pakistan's Fatima Sana appeals for a wicket during their ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 match against Bangladesh at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on October 2, 2025. — AFP

COLOMBO: Pakistan captain Fatima Sana expressed determination to force a turnaround following a seven-wicket defeat against Bangladesh in their ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 campaign opener here at the R Premadasa Stadium on Thursday.

Opting to bat first, the Green Shirts got off to a disastrous start as they lost two wickets in the first over with just two runs on the board.

Despite gutsy knocks by Rameen Shamim (23) and skipper Fatima (22), Pakistan could not recover and were eventually bowled out for a below-par 129 in 38.3 overs.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Fatima termed their shaky start as the defining moment of the game before vowing to bounce back by executing their plans in the next fixture.

"In the first couple of overs, we lost a couple of wickets. That was match-turning,” said Fatima.

“We'll try to bounce back. We just collapsed early on. We'll try to execute our plans next time,” she added.

The all-rounder also stressed that the players were under pressure as most of them were making their maiden World Cup appearance and backed them as match-winners.

“Some players were playing for the first time in the World Cup. So there was pressure. Everyone is a match-winner. We just need to believe. It was a better pitch for the fast bowlers."

The seven-wicket defeat with 113 balls remaining marked an unwanted start to Pakistan’s World Cup campaign as it took their net run rate to a negative -1.623, only superior to New Zealand’s -1.780.

The Green Shirts next face arch-rivals India, with the blockbuster clash scheduled to be played here at the same venue on Sunday.