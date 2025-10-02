Zimbabwe secure ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 qualification

Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their second T20I against Sri Lanka at the Harare Sports Club on September 6, 2025. — Zimbabwe Cricket

HARARE: The Zimbabwe men’s cricket team on Thursday booked their spot at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 after a seven-wicket victory over Kenya in the second semi-final of the Africa qualifiers here at the Harare Sports Club.

Zimbabwe became the third and final team from Africa to seal the qualification for the next year’s mega event, joining Namibia and South Africa.

The Proteas earned direct qualification, while Namibia secured their spot by defeating Tanzania in the first semi-final of the ongoing qualifiers earlier today at the same venue.

Opting to bat first, Kenya could accumulate 122/6 in 20 overs despite a gutsy half-century from top-order batter Rakep Patel.

The right-handed batter remained the top-scorer with 65 off 47 deliveries, hitting eight fours and a six.

Besides him, Sachin Gill (19), Jasraj Kundi (13) and Pushkar Sharma (11) could amass double figures against a disciplined Zimbabwe bowling attack, led by Blessing Muzarabani, who returned economical bowling figures of 2/19 in his four overs.

He was supported by Richard Ngarava, Tinotenda Maposa and Brad Evans, who chipped in with one scalp apiece.

In response, Zimbabwe comfortably chased down the 123-run target for the loss of three wickets and 30 balls to spare.

Leading the way for the hosts was opening batter Brian Bennett, who top-scored with a quickfire 51 off 25 deliveries, studded with 10 boundaries, including two sixes.

Bennett also shared a 76-run partnership with fellow opener Tadiwanashe Marumani, who contributed with a 27-ball 39, featuring five boundaries.

For Kenya, Vraj Patel bagged two wickets, while Dhiren Gondaria took one.