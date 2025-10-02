Mohammed Siraj takes four to give India head start against West Indies in first Test

India's Mohammed Siraj (third from right) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during the first day of their first Test against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 2, 2025. — BCCI

AHMEDABAD: Mohammed Siraj’s four-wicket haul, followed by KL Rahul’s unbeaten half-century, put India in a commanding position on the opening day of the first Test against West Indies here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday.

At the end of the first day’s play, the home side were comfortably placed at 121/2 in response to West Indies’ 162 all out, trailing by 41 runs with eight wickets in hand.

West Indies captain Roston Chase’s decision to bat first backfired as his team’s batting unit could only muster 162 before getting bundled out by the Siraj-led Indian bowling attack in just 44.1 overs.

Middle-order batter Justin Greaves remained the top-scorer for the visitors with 32 off 48 deliveries, while wicketkeeper batter Shai Hope and captain Chase were the other notable run-getters, making 26 and 24, respectively.

Siraj was the standout bowler for India in the first innings, courtesy of his four-wicket haul for just 40 runs in his 14 overs.

He was amply supported by ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who made three scalps, while Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar chipped in with two and one, respectively.

India got off to a decent start to their innings, with openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rahul putting together a brisk 68-run stand, which ultimately culminated with the former’s dismissal in the 19th over.

Jaiswal made 36 from 54 balls with the help of seven boundaries.

Rahul was then involved in a brief 22-run partnership for the second wicket with Sai Sudharsan, who could make seven off 19 deliveries.

The right-handed batter eventually received subtle support from the other end in the form of captain Shubman Gill, and the duo helped India reach 121/2 by the conclusion of the opening day with an unbeaten 31-run partnership.

Rahul remained the top-scorer for India with an unbeaten 53 off 114 deliveries, laced with six boundaries, while Gill had made 18 not out before the stumps were drawn.

Skipper Chase and Jayden Seales could pick up a wicket apiece for West Indies on the opening day of the first Test.