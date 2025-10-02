WATCH: Nashra Sandhu suffers bizarre dismissal against Bangladesh

COLOMBO: Pakistan’s lower-order batter Nashra Sandhu suffered a bizarre dismissal during their ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 match against Bangladesh, underway here at the R Premadasa Stadium on Thursday.

On the second delivery of the 35th over of Pakistan’s innings, Shorna Akter bowled a flighted delivery, pitched full outside off, and Sandhu moved back in the crease in a bid to jab it but eventually decided to leave it.

However, as her bat went up after leaving the ball, it clipped the stumps, dislodging the bails.

Her bizarre dismissal added further to the woes of Pakistan, who were eventually bowled out for a meagre 129 in 38.3 overs.

The Green Shirts got off to a disastrous start to their innings as Marufa Akter cleaned up top-order batters Omaima Sohail and Sidra Amin, both ducks, in the first over with just two runs on the board.

Following the early debacle, opener Muneeba Ali and Rameen Shamim briefly anchored the innings with a cautious 42-run partnership before both perished in quick succession, resulting in Pakistan slipping to 47/4 in 13.4 overs.

Rameen remained the top-scorer for Pakistan with 23 off 39 deliveries with the help of two fours, while Muneeba made 17 from 35, hitting as many boundaries.

All-rounder Aliya Riaz (13), wicketkeeper batter Sidra Nawaz (15) and skipper Fatima (22) then made modest contributions to take Pakistan to 100/7 in 29.3 overs before an unbeaten 16-run cameo by No.9 batter Diana Baig took them to 129 all out.

Shorna Akter was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh, taking three wickets for just five runs in her 3.3 overs, followed by Marufa and Nahida Akter with two each, while Rabeya Khan, Fahima Khatun and Nishita Akter Nishi chipped in with one scalp apiece.