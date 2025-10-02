Namibia qualify for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

Namibia's Ruben Trumpelmann (second from right) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their second T20I against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on September 15, 2025. — Zimbabwe Cricket

HARARE: Namibia became the first team to qualify for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2025 from the Africa qualifiers after beating Tanzania in the first semi-final here at the Harare Sports Club on Thursday.

Namibia will be joined at next year’s mega event by either Zimbabwe or Kenya, who are locking horns in the second semi-final, being played at the same venue.

It will be Namibia’s fourth appearance at the Men’s T20 World Cups, having taken part in the 2021, 2022 and 2024 editions.

Put into bat first in the high-stakes clash, Namibia registered a formidable total of 174/6, courtesy of half-centuries from captain Gerhard Erasmus and JJ Smit.

Namibia, however, had a contrasting start to their innings as they had been reduced to 41/4 inside the batting powerplay before Erasmus and Smit turned the tide back in their favour.

The experienced duo launched an astounding recovery by putting together 88 runs for the fifth wicket until Erasmus fell victim to Khalidy Juma on the second delivery of the 17th over. He scored 55 off 41 deliveries with the help of six boundaries.

Smit, on the other hand, batted until the end and walked back after top-scoring with an unbeaten 61 off 43 deliveries, studded with four sixes and a four.

For Tanzania, Ally Kimote and Juma picked up two wickets each, while Salum Jumbe and Ajith Augastin made one scalp apiece.

In response, Tanzania could accumulate 111/8 in their allotted 20 overs, falling 63 runs short of the T20 World Cup qualification.

Right-handed opener Abhik Patwa remained the top-scorer with a run-a-ball 31 up the order, while middle-order batter Mukesh Suthar was the other notable run-getter with a 20-ball 24.

For Namibia, Smit and Ben Shikongo jointly led the bowling charge with three wickets each, while Ruben Trumpelmann and Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton chipped in with one scalp apiece.