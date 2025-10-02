Gauff cruises past Lys to reach China Open semi-finals

Coco Gauff of the U.S. after winning her quarter final match against Germany's Eva Lys on October 2, 2025. — Reuters

BEIJING: World No. 3, Coco Gauff, defeated 66th-ranked Eva Lys 6-3, 6-4 in a straight-set victory to qualify for the China Open semi-finals for a second successive year here at Diamond Court on Thursday.



The first set got off to a fast and furious start, as both players traded early breaks and produced a flurry of victories as the momentum shifted rapidly.

After five consecutive serve breaks, defending champion Gauff finally took charge. Lys missed a backhand to take a 5-3 lead, and Gauff then solidified to win the opening set.

Gauff, who is bidding to become the first woman to win back-to-back titles at the WTA 1000 event, had battled through three-setters in the previous two rounds and had to overcome stiff resistance from the German.

The world number three appeared to have found her range on serve in the second set and eased through a couple of holds, but a brief wobble and a few double-faults from the American added some late drama.

Serving for the match at 5-4, however, Gauff held her nerve to close out the win in an hour and 28 minutes.

Reflecting on her triumph, Gauff expressed happiness and cited her opponent as a great player. She added that she needs to stay confident.

"I'm happy with how I played today. She's a tough opponent, she hit a couple of great shots on the run," Gauff said.

"I think I need to stay confident in my game and not be too passive when I have the lead. I played one passive point in this match, but otherwise I played well."

The two-time Grand Slam champion will next play Italian Jasmine Paolini or her countrywoman Amanda Anisimova.