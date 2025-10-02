Nikola Jovic signs four-year contract extension with Miami Heat

An undated picture of Forward Nikola Jovic (center). — Reuters

MIAMI: Forward Nikola Jovic has agreed to a four-year, $62.4 million rookie contract extension with the Miami Heat, international media reported on Wednesday.



Since being chosen in the 2022 NBA Draft, Jovic, 22, has appeared in 107 games for the Heat. Despite missing almost half of the season because of a fractured bone in his right hand sustained on February 23, he scored his career-high 10.7 points per game.

Playing in all four of the Cleveland Cavaliers' first-round playoff games, he averaged 9.5 points in 18.5 minutes, with a standout 24-point outburst in Game 4.

The Heat anticipate that Jovic's role will continue to expand this season after he had a successful summer working with the Serbian national team.

Heat’s head coach Erik Spoelstra praised his development, saying that the forward is now experienced and has grown his skills as well.

"He's becoming more mature, more professional," Spoelstra said.

"And if you're hanging out with players much older than you, it just naturally happens. I've seen growth from him over three years because of that standard that they've had in that program."

After Dorell Wright in 2005, Jovic is the second-youngest player to ever play for the Heat, having made his NBA debut at the age of 19 years and 139 days.

Miami is placing a wager with this agreement that Jovic will continue to grow his bright NBA career and be a vital contributor for many years to come.