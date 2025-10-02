Women’s World Cup: Bangladesh hand Pakistan massive defeat in campaign opener

Bangladesh's Rubya Haider (left) and Nigar Sultana bump fists during their ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on October 2, 2025. — ICC

COLOMBO: A collective bowling effort, followed by Rubya Haider’s unbeaten half-century, led Bangladesh to a seven-wicket victory over Pakistan in the third match of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 here at the R Premadasa Stadium on Thursday.

Set to chase a modest 130-run target, Bangladesh comfortably knocked the winning runs for the loss of just three wickets and 113 balls to spare.

Leading the way for them was left-handed opener Haider, who oversaw their pursuit with an unbeaten 54 off 77 deliveries, studded with eight fours.

She was supported by captain Nigar Sultana, who made 23 off 44 deliveries with the help of five fours. The duo also shared a match-defining 62-run partnership for the third wicket.

Besides them, middle-order batter Sobhana Mostary was the other significant run-getter, scoring 24 off 19 deliveries, laced with six fours.

For Pakistan, Rameen Shamim, Diana Baig and captain Fatima Sana could pick up a wicket apiece.

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana’s decision to bat first backfired as her team’s batting unit could yield 129 before being bundled out in 38.3 overs.

The Green Shirts got off to a disastrous start to their innings as Marufa Akter cleaned up top-order batters Omaima Sohail and Sidra Amin, both ducks, in the first over with just two runs on the board.

Following the early debacle, opener Muneeba Ali and Rameen Shamim briefly anchored the innings with a cautious 42-run partnership before both perished in quick succession, resulting in Pakistan slipping to 47/4 in 13.4 overs.

Rameen remained the top-scorer for Pakistan with 23 off 39 deliveries with the help of two fours, while Muneeba made 17 from 35, hitting as many boundaries.

All-rounder Aliya Riaz (13), wicketkeeper batter Sidra Nawaz (15) and skipper Fatima (22) then made modest contributions to take Pakistan to 100/7 in 29.3 overs before an unbeaten 16-run cameo by No.9 batter Diana Baig took them to 129 all out.

Shorna Akter was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh, taking three wickets for just five runs in her 3.3 overs, followed by Marufa and Nahida Akter with two each, while Rabeya Khan, Fahima Khatun and Nishita Akter Nishi chipped in with one scalp apiece.