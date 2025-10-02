Arteta backs Arsenal depth for deeper Champions League run

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli and manager Mikel Arteta celebrate after the match at St James' Park in Newcastle on September 28, 2025. — Reuters

Mikel Arteta has backed Arsenal's depth, saying it will help to go even deeper in this season's Champions League.

Arsenal were defeated in the semifinals last season by the winners, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Arteta tried out all his weapons for Tuesday's 2-0 league phase win over Olympiacos with players like Declan Rice, Eberechi Eze and Bukayo Saka on the bench.

Saka was instrumental as he scored the second goal for the Gunners when he came off the bench.

Arteta said that he is pleased with the depth they have developed as compared to last season of the Champions League, which could make a difference.

He added that they tried six new players against Olympiacos, which is because he wanted everybody to be involved, and he is happy that the players who came off the bench played their part in the victory.

"With all respect, last season we were looking [at the bench] and we had five academy players there, that probably never played professional football in the Champions League, so it makes a difference," Arteta said.

"Today we decided to change six players because I want everybody to really be involved and feel part of it, and it was great.

"We had the feeling as well that physically we were dropping because we played a really intense match in Newcastle a few days ago.

"The ones that came in again, they lifted the level, and they helped us to win the game, and that's great."

Gabriel Martinelli put Arsenal forward with a 12th-minute goal, but they needed David Raya's heroics to deny ex-Wolves man Daniel Podence an equaliser.

Artetat added that the team started really well, but there were moments where we needed to deny them a goal to secure the victory.

He also mentioned Saka, whose goal was crucial in sealing the deal.

"I'm very happy, winning in the Champions League is always very complicated," Arteta added.

"We started really well, got the goal, a lot of threats and two or three big chances, but when you don't put them away in this competition you have to be careful.

"We had to make an incredible save to deny them a goal which you need in this competition as well.

"After that we had moments of overall dominance but we got a little bit deeper and every time they put balls in the box it was dangerous.

"We missed two big chances but found a way with Bukayo and breathed a little bit."