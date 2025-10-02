Cricket Australia CEO ‘hopeful’ for Pakistan players’ participation in BBL

Pakistan's Babar Azam (left) and Mohammad Rizwan run between the wickets during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against Canada at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on June 11, 2024. — AFP

Cricket Australia (CA) CEO Todd Greenberg on Thursday expressed his optimism for the Pakistan cricketers’ participation in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2025, scheduled to get underway on December 14.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday suspended all No-Objection Certificates (NOCs), previously granted to the national players to participate in overseas T20 leagues.

In a notification issued on September 29, PCB Chief Operating Officer Sumair Ahmad Syed informed players and their representatives of the decision.

“With the approval of Chairman PCB, all No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for players with respect to participation in leagues and other out-of-country tournaments are hereby put on hold until further orders.”

The board has not provided an official reason for the suspension.

The decision, however, came just a day after Pakistan’s narrow defeat to India in the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 28.

It remains unclear whether any exemptions will be made or how long the suspension will remain in place.

The move could affect several leading players, including Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi, who were scheduled to feature in the BBL 2025-26.

Meanwhile, CA chief Greenberg has since then been in contact with the PCB counterparts and remained hopeful to find a ‘resolution’ to welcome the Pakistan players in the summer.

“We’ve been in contact with our colleagues at the PCB over the last few days, we’re hopeful we can find a resolution,” Greenberg said.

“We’re really looking forward to welcoming their players to the Big Bash, we think they’ll add great value … it will be a fascinating summer across the BBL, yeah.”