Flick admits PSG were deserved winners after Barcelona's late collapse

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick admitted that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) played well and were deserved winners following his side’s 2-1 defeat in their Champions League clash at the Montjuïc Olympic Stadium on Wednesday.

Despite the early goal from Ferran Torres in the 19th minute, Barcelona could not control the game. PSG recovered calmly and equalised through Senny Mayulu, 19, before Goncalo Ramos scored the winner in the 90th minute.

Reflecting on the match in the post-match press conference, Flick acknowledged that his team was second-best for significant stretches of the game.

"Today, I don't think we can say we're on the same level," Flick admitted.

"I believe in my team, but today we didn't show our best side. After 35 minutes, PSG took control of the match. I don't think we played to our full potential. But that's also important in the Champions League. They deserved the win."

Flick attributed his team's decline in the second half, when the visitors controlled both possession and territory, mostly to weariness.

The Barcelona manager also commended PSG's tactical acumen and space-exploiting skills, something he feels his squad needs to emulate.

Flick emphasised the significance of preserving defensive organisation for the entire ninety minutes as he looked to the future.

"Of course we are disappointed," he admitted.

“We have to be more organised and cover all the spaces. We are very disappointed, which is normal because we wanted to perform better today."

Barcelona now prepares for their next European outing at home against Olympiacos in three weeks, while PSG travels to face Bayer Leverkusen.