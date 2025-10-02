'Quite sad to see': AB de Villiers slams India over Asia Cup 2025 trophy debacle

South Africa's AB de Villiers celebrates scoring a half-century during their third T20I against Sri Lanka at the Newlands in Cape Town on January 25, 2017. — AFP

KARACHI: Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers expressed strong disapproval of India's refusal to receive the Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Mohsin Naqvi, stressing politics should stay aside.

This year’s continental tournament was marred by controversies, with the Indian players denying handshakes with their Pakistani counterparts and eventually refusing to receive the prestigious trophy from Naqvi, who is also the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

The Indian team’s stubbornness caused an hour-long delay in the commencement of the post-match presentation, drawing criticism from the cricket fraternity, including Ravi Shastri.

The closing ceremony of the eight-team tournament eventually started after a long delay, with India’s Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Dube and Tilak Varma receiving individual awards for their respective performances in the summit clash, while Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha collected the prize money cheque for finishing as the runners-up.

Later, Kuldeep was invited again to collect the award for finishing as the highest wicket-taker of the Asia Cup 2025, followed by left-handed opener Abhishek Sharma, who was adjudged the Player of the Tournament for scoring 314 runs in seven innings at an average of 44.85.

The closing ceremony concluded without the winning team receiving the trophy, as presenter Simon Doull confirmed its conclusion.

"I have been informed by the ACC that the Indian cricket team will not be collecting their awards tonight. So that does conclude the post-match presentation," informed Doull.

Speaking on his "AB de Villiers 360" YouTube channel, the former South Africa captain said the chaotic trophy presentation that followed India’s Asia Cup 2025 victory sent the wrong message.

"Team India sort of weren’t happy with who was handing out the trophy. I don’t feel that belongs in sports. Politics should stay aside. Sport is one thing, and it should be celebrated for what it is," he said.

“Quite sad to see that, but hopefully they sort things out in the future. It does put the sport, the players, the sportsmen, the cricketers in a very tough position, and that’s what I hate to see. It was quite awkward there at the end,” he added.