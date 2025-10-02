City's Haaland slams his performance after pandemonium breaks out

Manchester City's Erling Haaland during the warm up before the Champions League match against AS Monaco at Stade Louis II in Monaco on October 1, 2025. — Reuters

FRANCE: Norwegian forward Erling Haaland admitted his performance was 'not good enough' after pandemonium broke out towards the end of Manchester City's Champions League clash with Monaco at Stade Louis 2 on Wednesday night.

City twice wasted the lead and were forced to settle for a 2-2 draw, dropping points in the competition for the first time this season.

Pep Guardiola’s side, who had opened their campaign with a win over Napoli, were left frustrated at failing to secure the victory.

Haaland, 25, opened the scoring for City in the 15th minute with a clever finish from Josko Gvardiol’s pass, but Jordan Teze equalised just three minutes later with a thunderous strike into the top corner.

The Norwegian restored the City’s advantage shortly before half-time with a powerful header, his second of the night, yet Monaco stayed in the contest.

Dier converted from the spot in the 90th minute to rescue the points for the hosts.

Manchester City dominated much of the second half and pressed for a winner during stoppage time, but Monaco’s stubborn defence held firm, leaving the Premier League Champions on four points from two group-stage matches.

After the match, Haaland was visibly frustrated with the performance and the team's display.

"I don't think we played good enough. We don't deserve to win,” Haaland said.

"We need more energy. We needed to do more of what we did in the first half. We dominated much more and then in the second half they took the lead much more. It's not good enough."

When asked about the penalty, Haaland replied: “I didn't see it. I don't know, if you kick someone in the face I guess it's a penalty."