PSG edge Barcelona in Champions League with late winner

Paris St Germain's Lee Kang-in against Barcelona in Champions League on September 14, 2025. — Reuters

BARCELONA: Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) rallied from a goal down and snatched a 2-1 win over Barcelona in a gripping Champions League encounter here at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Wednesday.



Ferran Torres scored the first goal for Barcelona in the 19th minute after sliding in to beat the offside trap and slide past PSG goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier.

Barca opened the match with a lot of enthusiasm and dominated the first half.

Despite the absence of their starting attacking trio of Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Desire Doue, as well as captain Marquinhos, PSG replied resolutely.

Nuno Mendes' brilliant run down the left, which saw him beat three players before setting up 19-year-old Senny Mayulu, who scored clinically into the bottom corner, gave them the lead and equalised in the 38th minute.

Reflecting on their victory, PSG defender Mendes told international media that it had been a close match and acknowledged that every team wants to beat them. He added that they remain focused and always play to win.

"It was a close match, but we still believed in ourselves despite facing a lot of injuries. Those who played were top notch," Mendes said.

"That's what we need, players who come in and help us when needed, playing our style of football. We showed our work at the top level.

"We know that this year it's going to be more difficult because everyone wants to beat us. We know that and we're focused. We always come to win."

After the equaliser, substitute Lee Kang-in hit the post with a shot from the edge of the box in the 83rd minute. They finally scored a deserved winner from a quick counter in the 90th, with Achraf Hakimi crossing for substitute Goncalo Ramos to fire home from close range.