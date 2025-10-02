Machado powers Padres past Cubs to force game 3

San Diego infielder Manny Machado rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Wrigley Field on Oct 1, 2025. — Reuters

CHICAGO: Manny Machado added two home runs in the fifth inning that took the San Diego Padres to a 3-0 win over the Chicago Cubs, tying their best-of-three National League wild-card series at one game apiece here at Wrigley Field on Wednesday.



After leading off with a single, Fernando Tatis Jr. scored on a sacrifice fly by Jackson Merrill in the first inning.

After cruising through three innings before walking Tatis, Cubs reliever Shota Imanaga gave Machado his homer, his 12th career postseason home run.

In relief of starter Dylan Cease, Padres reliever Adrian Morejon was lights out, throwing 2 1/3 scoreless innings.

After a solid run in which Mason Miller struck out five consecutive batters, Robert Suarez recorded the final five outs and sealed the victory with a double play that ended the game.

Tatis reached base twice and scored, and San Diego's Luis Arraez had two singles.

The Cubs struggled offensively, managing only four hits.

Manager Craig Counsell acknowledged his team needs to step up at the plate in the do-or-die Game 3.

"I think tomorrow will be a lot of the same," he said.

"I think we're made for that. We're gonna have to produce more offense, there's no question. ... That's gonna be the challenge tomorrow."

The Padres' triumph compelled a decisive Game 3 at Wrigley Field on Thursday afternoon. The victor will go on to the NL Division Series to play the Milwaukee Brewers, who are ranked first.