Iga Swiatek opens up on China Open exit

An undated photo of Polish tennis star Iga Swiatek. — Reuters

Iga Swiatek opened up about her China Open exit, saying she is not injured but has just played badly on Wednesday.

Swiatek suffered a shock defeat to Emma Navarro in the round of 16 by 4-6, 6-4, 6-0, making 70 unforced errors in the match.

Winning the China Open would have made it easy for Swiatek to move closer to Aryna Sabalenka in the WTA rankings, but following the loss, she is 2500 points from the World No. 1.

Speaking after the loss, Swiatek admitted that she did not play well and could not overcome her mistakes during the clash.

The six-time Grand Slam champion added that she felt nervous during the third set when she was unable to control her errors.

"I'm not injured. I just played bad today. I managed to, like, work on it in the second set. Then in third, probably the mistakes I did from the beginning of the match kind of came back. Yeah, like, I didn't really, I don't know, fix the shots that I played wrong or something,” Iga Swiatek said.

“I kind of knew what I'm doing wrong. I don't know, I was stuck in doing it wrong rather than actually solving it.

"So yeah, for sure I was a bit more nervous because of that and maybe too much emotions, as well. I will try to, like, keep it more cool next time so I have more space in my head to problem solve. Honestly, I didn't feel like anything was working. That's why I got more and more, like, nervous."