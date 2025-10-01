Garcia says THIS rule change will make Davis vs Paul fight fair

This collage of photos shows American professional boxer Ryan Garcia (left), Jake Paul (centre) and Gervonta Davis. — AFP/Reuters

American professional boxer Ryan Garcia has said that if Gervonta Davis is allowed to have lighter gloves than Jake Paul, it would make the fight a bit fair.

YouTuber-turned-boxer recently announced his fight against Davis, and it will be an exhibition contest on November 14.

The announcement was strange because Paul competes in the 200-pound weight class, while Davis has never fought at more than 140 pounds.

However, Davis, who is the WBA world champion at 135lbs, will not have his title at stake.

The fight was officially launched at a press conference in Miami last week, as MVP Promotions’ Nakisa Bidarian made clear that a maximum weight limit is 195lbs for both boxers, and it was also revealed that both would be required to wear 12oz gloves on fight night.

In response to a claim made by Davis’ trainer, Calvin Ford, Garcia on social media said that it will make sense if the ‘Tank’ has lighter gloves than Paul when they share the ring in November.

“Great question from coach Calvin He asked why Tank can’t get 8 oz and Jake gets 12 oz It only makes sense, since the weight difference is absurd, and it was the point I was making, now that would make it INTERESTING AND I CAN SEE THAT BEING RESPECTFUL,” Garcia said.

Garcia has previously also criticised the fight in a social media post, claiming 'Boxing is officially the WWE.'

There have been concerns raised over the size of both boxers, as Paul stands at eight inches taller than the three-weight world champion and weighed in at just under 200lb before his previous fight against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.