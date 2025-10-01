Women's World Cup: Sophie Devine’s century goes in vain as Australia beat New Zealand

Sophie Devine of New Zealand celebrates her century during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup India 2025 match between Australia and New Zealand at Holkar Cricket Stadium on October 01, 2025 in Indore, India. - ICC

INDORE: Skipper Sophie Devine’s brilliant century could not prevent New Zealand from suffering an 89-run defeat against Australia in the second fixture of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 at Holkar Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

The defending champions began their title defence in style, securing their 16th consecutive victory over the Black Caps.

Set a challenging target of 327 runs, New Zealand’s batting lineup struggled under pressure and were bowled out for 237 in 43.2 overs.

Despite a valiant 111-run effort from Devine off 112 balls, which included 12 fours and three sixes, the Kiwis could not keep pace with Australia’s scoring.

Amelia Kerr and Devine had briefly steadied the innings with a 75-run partnership, but Australia’s bowlers struck regularly in the middle overs, never allowing New Zealand to gain momentum.

Annabel Sutherland and Sophie Molineux were the standout bowlers for Australia, claiming three wickets apiece.

Earlier, Australia posted a formidable total, thanks to a masterful century from Ashleigh Gardner. After opting to bat, the defending champions scored 326 runs in 49.3 overs.

Australia’s innings got off to a flying start, reaching 40 in the first five overs. Skipper Alyssa Healy contributed 19 off 17 balls, including three fours, before falling to Bree Illing.

Despite losing wickets, the run rate remained healthy, and Australia ended the powerplay at 81-1.

Phoebe Litchfield followed with 45 runs from 31 balls, striking two sixes and six fours, before being bowled on the first ball after the powerplay.

The middle overs saw New Zealand claw back some momentum with key breakthroughs, but Ashleigh Gardner’s arrival shifted the innings in Australia’s favour.

Gardner, 28, stitched crucial partnerships of 64, 47, and 69 runs with Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, and Kim Garth, respectively. She was eventually dismissed in the 46th over, having scored 115 off 83 balls with 16 fours and a six.

For the Blackcaps, Lea Tahuhu and Jess Kerr shared six wickets between them, but it was not enough to prevent a heavy defeat.