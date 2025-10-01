Alex Pereira backs Ciryl Gane against Tom Aspinall at UFC 321

This collage of photos shows Ciryl Gane (left) and Tom Aspinall. — AFP/Instagram

Alex Pereira has explained that Ciryl Gane is different from the fighters Tom Aspinall has previously faced.

Undisputed heavyweight champion Aspinall is set to make the first defence of his title against France's Gane at UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi on October 25.

The Englishman will be fighting after a gap of 14 months, while this is the Gane's third title shot at the UFC heavyweight title, having previously failed in attempts against Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones.

Pereira believes Gane will put up a better show this time against Aspinall, saying his evasive style of fighting will make it difficult for the British MMA fighter to knock him out.

The Brazilian said that the fighters Aspinall previously knocked out were different to Gane, as the Frenchman moves a lot, and it will not be easy for the Brit to catch him.

He added that Gane’s fight style would help him drag the fight to later rounds.

“It’s a tough fight,” Pereira said through a translator.

“Tom is a complete fighter, but I do feel like he’s fought a lot of aggressive guys, and I think Gane is a guy who’s gonna do a lot of moving, he’s gonna be a little more cautious, and that moving around a lot might frustrate Tom.

“First, second, third round, maybe Tom can’t find Ciryl Gane, I think it’s gonna be a different fight.”

Tom Aspinall has proved himself in the UFC as a knockout machine, securing a bunch of victories through first-round knockouts.

His previous three opponents, Curtis Blaydes, Sergei Pavlovich, and Marcin Tybura, only managed to last a combined 3 minutes and 22 seconds in the Octagon.