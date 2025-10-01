Zimbabwe to host Afghanistan for Test, T20I series in October

Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine (left) and Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi at the toss ahead of the second Test in Bulawayo on January 2, 2025 – Zimbabwe Cricket

Zimbabwe will host Afghanistan for a one-off Test and three T20Is in October, a reduced itinerary compared to the two Tests, three ODIs, and three T20Is originally scheduled on the FTP.

All four matches will be played at Harare Sports Club, which will host a Test for the first time in four years. Zimbabwe’s last nine home Tests were held in Bulawayo, all of which ended in defeats.

Zimbabwe and Afghanistan have faced each other in four Tests between 2021 and 2025, with Zimbabwe winning once, losing twice, and drawing once.

Their most recent encounters came in December-January 2024-25, when Afghanistan won the two-Test series 1-0, the T20I series 2-1, and the ODI series 2-0.

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) Managing Director Givemore Makoni said the series promises another exciting chapter in the growing rivalry between the two sides.

“We are delighted to be hosting Afghanistan once again, this time for a one-off Test followed by three T20Is in Harare,” Makoni said.

“Encounters between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan have become keenly contested and entertaining, and we are confident this upcoming tour will deliver more of the same for our fans.”

The Test, scheduled from October 20 to 24, completes a busy year for Zimbabwe, who are not part of the World Test Championship but are playing 10 matches in 2025.

Originally, the tour was to include a second Test and three ODIs, which will now be moved to 2026. The T20Is will be held on October 29, 31, and November 2.

Zimbabwe Cricket has prioritised the T20Is as preparation for the 2026 T20 World Cup, and the team, currently in the semi-finals of the Africa Regional Qualifier, will secure a spot in the tournament in India and Sri Lanka in February-March 2026 if they defeat Kenya.

The team missed the 2024 edition after losing to Uganda in the qualifiers and has appeared in only one of the last three T20 World Cups—in 2022, when they reached the Super 12 stage.

Should Zimbabwe qualify for the 2026 T20 World Cup, ZC plans to arrange additional fixtures, as there are currently no scheduled matches between November 2025 and April 2026.

With most Full Members unavailable during this period, Zimbabwe may explore games against teams such as Namibia, Netherlands, or Nepal.