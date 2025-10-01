Jannik Sinner closes gap to Carlos Alcaraz in ATP Rankings

This collage of photos shows Jannik Sinner (left) and Carlos Alcaraz. — Reuters

Jannik Sinner has narrowed the gap to Carlos Alcaraz in the ATP Rankings after the China Open victory, international media reported on Wednesday.

World No.2 Sinner clinched his third title of the season and the 21st of his career after defeating American teenager Learner Tien 6-2, 6-2 in the China Open final on Wednesday.

The victory against 52nd-ranked Tien helped the Italian claim his second title at the ATP 500 tournament in Beijing to add to his triumph in 2023.

Sinner has become the fourth man to claim multiple titles at the China Open, following Michael Chang (three titles), Rafael Nadal (two titles) and Novak Djokovic (six titles).

This was Sinner’s ninth final at the tournaments he played on hard courts since the 2024 Cincinnati Masters and has secured six titles out of them.

After earning 500 points in Beijing, the Italian has added 170 points to increase his tally to 10,950, as he lost in last year’s China Open final to Carlos Alcaraz.

This means that Sinner has cut the deficit to 590 points to Alcaraz, who is the No.1-ranked player with 11,540 points.

The Spaniard has defended 500 points from his 2024 Beijing win following a triumph at the Japan Open yesterday.

After withdrawing from the Shanghai Masters, Alcaraz will drop the 200 points he earned for reaching the quarter-finals last year in the event.

Although it will not be possible for Sinner to overtake Alcaraz after Shanghai, though, as he is the defending champion, however, he will have the chance to reduce the gap to 390 points if he defends his 1,000 points successfully by winning the title again.