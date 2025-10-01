Mohammad Amir reveals reason behind going unsold in ILT20 auction

Mohammad Amir of Trinbago Knight Riders celebrates getting the wicket of Karima Gore of Antigua & Barbuda Falcons during the Men's 2025 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League match between Trinbago Knight Riders v Antigua & Barbuda Falcons at Brian Lara Cricket Academy on August 27, 2025 in Tarouba, Trinidad And Tobago. - CPLT20

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has revealed why he went unsold during the first-ever ILT20 auction for the tournament’s fourth season.

Amir shared the explanation on his official Facebook page, posting a banner with a screenshot of an email in which he confirmed his withdrawal ahead of the auction.

The email read: “As you may be aware of the recent developments, please treat this email as a notice of withdrawal of Muhammad Amir from the upcoming ILT20 auction.”

The left-arm pacer has represented Desert Vipers for two seasons, playing 20 matches and taking 26 wickets at an economy rate of 8.01.

In the auction, Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman, middle-order batter Hasan Nawaz and pacer Naseem Shah were signed by Desert Vipers for the upcoming fourth edition of the tournament, scheduled to begin on December 2.

Both Zaman and Naseem were bought for $80,000 each while Hasan Nawaz was bought for $40,000.

UAE fast bowler Junaid Siddique fetched $170,000 from Sharjah Warriors, while Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq was sold to MI Emirates for $100,000. England pace legend James Anderson, however, went unsold.

This will be Fakhar Zaman’s second stint with Desert Vipers, having previously represented the franchise in the third edition.

In nine matches, he scored 222 runs at an average of 27.75 and a strike rate of 134.54, including two half-centuries.

Meanwhile, Naseem Shah will participate in the ILT20 for the first time after featuring in several foreign leagues, including the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), Lanka Premier League (LPL), and Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris and opening batter Saim Ayub went unsold, while West Indies hard-hitting batter Andre Fletcher was snapped up by MI Emirates for $260,000.

Former Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim, along with spinners Mohammad Nawaz and Usman Tariq, also went unsold.

Usman Tariq had been a standout performer for the Trinbago Knight Riders in the recently concluded CPL 2025, finishing as the tournament's second-highest wicket-taker with 20 wickets in 10 matches at an economy rate of 7.31.