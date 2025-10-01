What led to Sandeep Lamichhane’s sudden withdrawal from Nepal’s first T20I?

Sandeep Lamichhane of Nepal celebrates after bowling Jaker Ali Anik of Bangladesh during the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 match between Bangladesh and Nepal at Arnos Vale Ground on June 16, 2024 in St Vincent, Saint Vincent and The Grenadines.

SHARJAH: Nepal legspinner Sandeep Lamichhane was sidelined for his team’s second and third T20 internationals against West Indies in Sharjah after withdrawing from the first match just 45 minutes before it was scheduled to start.

The Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) said Lamichhane’s late withdrawal—15 minutes before the toss of the first T20I on September 27—had “a serious impact” on the team and on Nepal cricket overall.

Following this, the team management recommended that he be rested for the remaining two games of the series.

Sources revealed that Lamichhane cited mental health reasons for pulling out of the first match, stating he was not in the right frame of mind to play.

Despite his absence, Nepal achieved a historic milestone by defeating West Indies in the first T20I by 19 runs, marking their first-ever win against a Full Member nation.

They followed it up with a 90-run victory in the second T20I to clinch their first series win against a Full Member side. Nepal lost the third T20I, a dead rubber, by ten wickets.

Lamichhane has been included in Nepal’s squad for their upcoming campaign at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia and East Asia Pacific Final in Oman.

Nepal will face Malaysia, Qatar, UAE, Japan, Kuwait, Oman, Samoa, and Papua New Guinea in the tournament, with two spots up for grabs for the 2026 T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

Nepal has been placed in Group B alongside Japan and Kuwait, with matches scheduled on October 8 and 10.

The top two teams from each group advance to the Super Six stage, and the top three sides there will qualify for the 2026 T20 World Cup.