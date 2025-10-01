BCCI’s Saikia says ‘no handshake guarantee’ before IND-PAK women’s WC match

Fatima Sana of Pakistan celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Jemimah Rodrigues of India during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. - ICC

KARACHI: The secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Devajit Saikia, has hinted that India may continue to politicise cricket matches against Pakistan when the two sides meet on Sunday for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in Colombo.

Saikia said there is no guarantee that Indian players will shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts during the encounter.

In an interview with an international news platform, Saikia linked India’s stance to the tense diplomatic relations between the two countries and stopped short of committing to normal sporting courtesies.

“I cannot forecast anything, but our relationship with that country (Pakistan) remains the same, with no change in the past week,” Saikia said.

“India will play the match against Pakistan in Colombo, and all cricket protocols will be followed. I can only assure that whatever is outlined in the MCC regulations of cricket will be done. Whether there will be handshakes or hugs, I cannot assure you of anything at this moment.”

His remarks come in the wake of India’s controversial conduct during the recently concluded Asia Cup, where the men’s team refused to shake hands with Pakistani players, avoided receiving the winners’ trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Mohsin Naqvi because he is Pakistani, and made politically charged statements during post-match ceremonies and press conferences.

Earlier, Indian journalist Boria Majumdar also suggested that the Women’s World Cup clash could effectively mirror the Asia Cup scenario, with politics overshadowing sportsmanship.

“The India-Pakistan game in Colombo will not be just another cricket match. It will be a continuation of the Asia Cup, and the only thing that changes is the gender,” Majumdar wrote on X (formerly Twitter), hinting at potential off-field drama and possible refusal of handshakes.

The development has raised concerns that the October 5 encounter may become another flashpoint for political gestures rather than a celebration of cricket.

Pakistan’s women’s team, based in Colombo for the tournament, will need to focus on their performance amid the charged atmosphere.

The fixture remains one of the most anticipated contests of the competition, largely due to the political baggage surrounding it rather than purely cricketing reasons.

Meanwhile, a source within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) told Geo that the message from PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi to the women’s team is consistent with the guidance given to the men’s team.

Naqvi had advised the men’s team ahead of the Asia Cup final to freely express themselves on the field, assuring them that the board would handle any external issues.