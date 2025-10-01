Frank admits Tottenham still lack 'go-to' XI ahead of Leeds United clash

Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank after the Champions League match against - Bodo/Glimt at Aspmyra Stadion in Bodo on September 30, 2025. — Reuters

Thomas Frank has confessed that he still does not have a ‘go-to’ starting eleven as Tottenham Hotspur prepares to face Leeds United, stating that rotation is essential while settling in with new players.

Frank made the comments after Spurs were held to a 2-2 draw against Bodo Glimt in the Champions League, as his side struggled at times against an aggressive opponent.

The 51-year-old admitted that his players found it difficult to cope with the Norwegian intensity and that finding a settled line-up would take time.

During a press conference, Frank explained his approach and added that identifying a preferred eleven was ‘something I am looking into’ and described the process as normal for a manager.

“I think it’s overall, you can say with a lot of games, that go-to starting XI you like to find at a certain stage, that’s something I’m looking into, which is normal,” Frank said.

“New coach, new players, and we still need to do a little bit of rotation."

In contrast, Manager Daniel Farke has mostly stuck to a regular starting lineup, and Leeds is a formidable opponent thanks to their excellent home record this season, where teams like Everton, Newcastle, and Bournemouth have failed to win.

The 48-year-old knows his best eleven as, unless there are injuries, no changes are expected to the side that drew with Bournemouth last weekend.

Leeds United will host Tottenham in the Premier League on October 4 at Elland Road Stadium.