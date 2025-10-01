Jonathan Kuminga agrees to deal with Golden State Warriors

An undated picture of Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga. — Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO: Congolese forward Jonathan Kuminga has agreed to a two-year, $48.5 million deal to return to the Golden State Warriors, the team announced on Tuesday.

According to an ESPN report, the contract includes a team option in the second year, giving the Warriors or any team that might acquire him in a trade the flexibility to restructure or sign a new contract after the 2025-26 campaign.

The Warriors also reached a one-year agreement with free agent guard Seth Curry, who will join his younger brother Stephen Curry as training camps begin on Wednesday.

Negotiations with Kuminga had stretched throughout the offseason, with Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. and Kuminga's representatives initially at a stalemate.

Golden State ultimately increased its two-year offer by $8 million between July and September, guaranteeing Kuminga roughly $15 million more than the one-year, $8 million qualifying offer he was set to receive this season.

Earlier offers included a two-year, $45 million contract with a team option, and more recently, a three-year, $75 million proposal.

Kuminga entered restricted free agency with an uncertain future. While many within the organisation value his athleticism and potential, he has struggled to fully integrate, alongside Stephen Curry, particularly with the recent addition of Veteran forward Jimmy Butler.

With Kuminga’s situation resolved, Golden State can now move forward in finalising its roster.

The team already has verbal commitments from veteran centre Al Horford and guard De'Anthony Melton.

In four seasons with Golden State, Kuminga has averaged 12.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game on 50.7 per cent shooting from the field and 33.2 per cent from 3-point range in 258 games (84 starts).

The Warriors, who delayed finalising other roster moves while waiting on Kuminga’s decision, are expected to complete deals with Horford and Melton in the coming days.