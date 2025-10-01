Mbappe hat-trick propels Madrid over Kairat Almaty in Champions League

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their third goal on September 23, 2025. — Reuters

ALMATY: Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick and reached 60 Champions League goals, which led Real Madrid to bounce back from their weekend La Liga defeat with a commanding 5-0 victory over Champions League newcomers Kairat Almaty here at Central Stadium on Tuesday.

Madrid were humiliated with a 5-2 loss to Atletico Madrid on Saturday in La Liga.

Reflecting on their victory, Mbappe explained that they have to remember the mistakes that they made in their last match and stressed the importance to learn from setbacks.

“We must never forget what happened on Saturday. It’s another competition, but we have to work to ensure it doesn’t happen again,” Mbappe said.

Kairat showed early promise in the game, but Real Madrid quickly gained the upper hand. Midfielder Franco Mastantuono was fouled inside the box after Kairat made a defensive blunder, and Mbappe scored the penalty in the 25th minute.

In the 52nd minute, Mbappe misguided defenders and chipped the goal in a spectacular solo effort to double the lead. Even though Kairat's possible penalty was overturned by a VAR review, Mbappe's strong effort in the 73rd minute sealed his hat-trick.

In the 83rd minute, Eduardo Camavinga's header was assisted by substitute Rodrygo, who made an impressive run. Brahim Diaz's close-range finish in stoppage time completed the decisive victory.

Mbappe is the key player for Madrid as he has been their most impressive player in La Liga, scoring eight goals in seven games so far and has also scored five goals in the Champions League as well.