Fakhar Zaman signed, Ravi Ashwin goes unsold in first-ever ILT20 auction

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman, middle-order batter Hasan Nawaz, and pacer Naseem Shah have been signed by Desert Vipers in the first-ever ILT20 auction for the upcoming fourth edition of the tournament.

Both Zaman and Naseem were bought for $80,000 each, while Nawaz was acquired for $40,000.

Former Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir and England pace legend James Anderson went unsold, while Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq was bought by MI Emirates for $100,000.

This will be Zaman’s second stint with Desert Vipers, having previously represented the franchise in the third edition. In nine matches, he scored 222 runs at an average of 27.75 and a strike rate of 134.54, including two half-centuries.

Meanwhile, Naseem will make his ILT20 debut after featuring in foreign leagues, including the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), Lanka Premier League (LPL), and Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris and opener Saim Ayub went unsold in the auction. West Indies hard-hitting batter Andre Fletcher was the most expensive player, bought by MI Emirates for $260,000.

England’s Scott Currie followed at $250,000, joining Dubai Capitals, while UAE’s Junaid Siddique, picked by Sharjah Warriors, and Liam Dawson of Gulf Giants were sold for $170,000 each.

UAE’s Muhammad Rohid was bought by MI Emirates for $140,000. Former Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim, along with spinners Mohammad Nawaz and Usman Tariq, also went unsold.

Tariq had been a standout performer for Trinbago Knight Riders in the recently concluded CPL 2025, finishing as the tournament’s second-highest wicket-taker with 20 wickets in 10 matches at an economy rate of 7.31.

Nearly 300 players from over 20 countries were registered for the auction, featuring marquee internationals, promising emerging talent, and regional players from Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

It is pertinent to mention that the fourth edition of the tournament will start on December 2, with Desert Vipers facing Dubai Capitals in the opening match.



