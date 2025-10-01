Alejandro Garnacho opens up on Manchester United exile

Chelsea's Alejandro Garnacho during training at Cobham Training Centre in Cobham on September 16, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: Alejandro Garnacho highlighted his exile under Ruben Amorim at Manchester United as a ‘bad moment in life’ but did not criticise his former club after helping Chelsea beat Benfica 1-0 in the Champions League.

The 21-year-old winger, who joined Chelsea in a £40million summer move, forced an own goal with his cutback, spoiling Jose Mourinho's homecoming.

Garnacho had been frozen out at Old Trafford alongside Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Tyrell Malacia in Amorim’s so-called 'bomb squad' that trained alone over the summer.

In a post-match conference, Alejandro admitted the experience was tough, but he had nothing bad to say about the Red Devils.

"I think it was a difficult moment there, just training alone, but I have nothing bad to say about the club, my old club Manchester United,” Garnacho told TNT Sports.

"It was just a bad moment in life but now I’m very happy to be here and to play in this competition and to get the three points today."

The 21-year-old joined United's academy in 2020 at the age of 16. Before Amorim took over, he was regarded as one of the club's best players. His move to Stamford Bridge came after a disrupted pre-season, as manager Enzo Maresca eased him into action.

The Argentine was an unused substitute on his return to Old Trafford two weeks ago and endured a shaky first start in the League Cup against Lincoln City, where rival fans jeered him.

However, Chelsea’s boss Maresca praised the young player's performance against Benfica.

"Alejandro was very good today. Not only on the ball but defensively, he was very good in the way he pressed, to arrive in the box is important because it is from there we score. I was pleased with him,” the Italian appreciated.

Chelsea will hope Garnacho’s form continues as they prepare to face Liverpool on October 4 at the same venue.